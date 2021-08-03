Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

Shares of PHTM stock opened at GBX 77.05 ($1.01) on Monday. Photo-Me International has a 1 year low of GBX 41.02 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.60 ($1.04). The firm has a market cap of £291.22 million and a PE ratio of 10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £41,340 ($54,010.97).

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

