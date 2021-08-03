Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 11,137 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4,186.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,871,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 253,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE:DT opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.