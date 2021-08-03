Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 48,802 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 243.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,802 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NOV were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in NOV by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

