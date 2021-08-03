Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 84.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,448 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in DocuSign by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $295.10 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $310.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.53.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

