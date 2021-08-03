Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $756,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.44.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $239.04 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.88 and a 52-week high of $242.11. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

