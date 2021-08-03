Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 11,327 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $480.00 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

