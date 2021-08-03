Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,918 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Wedbush upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.