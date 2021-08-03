Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 258.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,069 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after buying an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $14,977,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

CM stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

