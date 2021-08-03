Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 9,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 474.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 419.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 61,718 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

