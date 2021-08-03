Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

CP stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,718 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 162,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 129,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

