Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from C$102.00 to C$105.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a na rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway traded as high as C$93.95 and last traded at C$93.12, with a volume of 661295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$62.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.