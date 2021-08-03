Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.