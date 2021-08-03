Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$19.47 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Canfor stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 2,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,807. Canfor has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

