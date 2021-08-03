Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $534.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

Several research firms have commented on CSWC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

