Capstone Mining Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.21.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$97,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,416,000. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$273,621.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40. Insiders sold a total of 350,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,189 over the last three months.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

