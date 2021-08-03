Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,996 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 77.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nomura were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 14.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nomura by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

