Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 300.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40.

