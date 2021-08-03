Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $81,000 Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

IMMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

