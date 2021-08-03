Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in APA were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 70.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.