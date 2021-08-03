Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 115.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of STRA opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $126.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

