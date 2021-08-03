Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,281,000.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.