Carbon (CRBN) Price Up 35% Over Last 7 Days

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Carbon has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $91,904.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00101614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00140967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.79 or 1.00247914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.02 or 0.00843314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,333,276 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

