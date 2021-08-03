Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.88

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$194.88 and last traded at C$190.39, with a volume of 146571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$248.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$180.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 876.54.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 449.53%.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

