Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CABGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.48. 41,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

