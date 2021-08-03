Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CABGY. DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.08.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.