Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $11.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of CASY opened at $196.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.93. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $229.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

