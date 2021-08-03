Cash Tech Trading Down 33.4% This Week (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Cash Tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $90,935.81 and approximately $1.67 million worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.98 or 0.00807652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00093846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cash Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.