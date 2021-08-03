CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.