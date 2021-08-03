Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.11. The stock had a trading volume of 134,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

