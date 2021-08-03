Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

CBOE stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.71. 54,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

