CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.49. CBRE Group has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,413,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,847,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

