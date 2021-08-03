CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.64. 5,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,956. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $185.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its stake in CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

