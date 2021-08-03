Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $42.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,170,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after buying an additional 768,589 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 651,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after buying an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

