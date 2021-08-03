Cellectis (CLLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cellectis to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. On average, analysts expect Cellectis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 1,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,237. The company has a market capitalization of $625.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $34.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.