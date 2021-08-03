Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$15.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.61.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.00 billion and a PE ratio of 200.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.13. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.