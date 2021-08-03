Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $88.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNC. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

NYSE:CNC opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,500. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

