Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Holdings Decreased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

