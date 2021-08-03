Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Centrica stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

