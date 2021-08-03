Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

CRNT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 21,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.72. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65.

CRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

