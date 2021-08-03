Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%.

CERC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.44. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

