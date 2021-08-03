Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Ceridian HCM has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -447.82 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

