Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of CERN opened at $80.11 on Monday. Cerner has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

