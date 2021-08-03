CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. 807,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,105,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

