CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $492.79. The stock had a trading volume of 53,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,715. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

