CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $25.82 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 248,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,824,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 23.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $107.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

