Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) Director Douglas Silver Acquires 45,000 Shares

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) Director Douglas Silver bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$20,475.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,225.38.

Shares of PERU stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.42. 241,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,293. Chakana Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

