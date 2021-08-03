Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $410.60

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $410.60 and last traded at $409.44, with a volume of 8056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.60.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.84.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
