Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $410.60

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $410.60 and last traded at $409.44, with a volume of 8056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.