Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.11

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.11 and last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 135124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSH.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -1,861.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -8,742.86%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.