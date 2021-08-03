CheesecakeSwap Token Price Reaches $0.13 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $228,028.03 and approximately $10,049.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00100292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.40 or 0.99837069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00851319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

