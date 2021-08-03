Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. On average, analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

